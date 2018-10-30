DPP UK Wing Donates To Chikhwawa District Hospital

There was jubilation at Chikhwawa District Hospital when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) U.K. Wing donated flour for ‘phala’ to the facility valued at One million Malawi Kwacha.

“Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has done a lot in this country. But he needs support from all of us as he continues to uplift the lives of all Malawians,” said Dr Neza Kalilani Chatuwa, who is the DPP U.K. wing secretary and also the daughter of Gender Minster, Dr Jean Kalilani.

“This donation has been sourced by all members who belong to the DPP U.K. Wing. We had a big walk to raise funds for this important gesture. We believe that the little we have can go a long way to help our brothers and sisters here at home,” she said.

“We have to come together as one at times though we are politically divided when serving our Nation. This ‘phala’ flour will help our friends here to boost their body immunity mainly the children with malnutrition”, Dr Chatuwa elaborated.

In his remarks the District Hospital representative, Dr Zinkanda who is Director of Health and Social Services said that he was very appreciative of the gesture done by the DPP U.K. Wing.

“On behalf of the management of the District Hospital, am very thankful to the DPP family for the job well done. This nutrient flour will help us a lot in addressing the food challenges we are facing at this hospital. And we are appealing for more support from other well wishers,” he said.

DPP cadets and women clad in DPP attire, led by Charles Kadziwe who is DPP Deputy National Youth Director accompanied the DPP U.K. wing representative.

