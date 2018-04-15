DPP-UK Big Walk Raises Funds For Malnourished Patients In Malawian Hospitals

On Saturday April 14, 2018 scores of people joined DPP-UK wing in a 5km fundraising big-walk which was being held along the Crammond Promenade Beach in Edinburgh, UK.

The big-walk was aimed at raising funds for the malnourished patients in Malawian hospitals.

Speaking after the event, chairperson for the wing Lewis Kamundi had this to say:

“We were overwhelmed by the dedication of the walkers and also by kindness of many well-wishers who joined us during the cause for short distances and donating money and assorted items for this noble cause in the process.

“This extra money we collected will help to top up our target towards buying of healthy porridge for malnourished patients in Malawian hospitals. I would also like to say a big thank you to all the walkers and those who donated money.”

DPP-UK plans to make this Big Walk initiative an annual event and to take place in other parts of UK and help even more hospitals.

