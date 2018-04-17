DPP To Conduct Homicide Sessions In Salima April End

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is finalising paperwork to allow it to conduct homicide sessions in Salima, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson, Chipiliro Masanjala, said on Sunday.

Masanjala said the sessions are likely to start this month end or early May 2018.

Last week, Gilbert Khonyongwa accused the DPP office of frustrating the course of justice in the attempted murder case of Salima businessman Vincent Niyongira.

Khonyongwa, who is representing Emmanuel Sekanawo, said the State has failed to facilitate an expedited trial as ordered by the Judiciary in August 2017.

“The court ordered expedited trial in August last year. To date, the State has not commenced trial; not even plea [taking]. My client has been pushing me to ask the prosecution start the case as he is anxious of having his day in court,” he said.

Masanjala said in reaction that the State will commence the attempted murder alongside other homicide cases when the DPP takes homicide sessions to Salima this month end or early May this year.

Last week, Concerned Citizens led by Mundango Nyirenda and Willard Mhone held a press briefing where they attacked the Judiciary and the State for delaying the prosecution of the case, the mysterious missing of the vital evidence in file case number 175/2017 at the Lilongwe High Court and the freeing of the suspects without recording of their statements.

The group demanded the prosecution authorities to take the case back to court for conclusive prosecution within 14 days, investigation into the missing of the case files and re-arrest of the suspects; Emmanuel Sekanao, Joseph Sekanao, Desiree and Davie Paseliand Emmanuel Banda.

A naturalised Malawian of Rwandan origin, Niyongira, was shot at his home in Salima on July 10, 2017 by hired thugs from Dedza district near the border with Mozambique who were allegedly contracted by fellow Rwandese national.

The same night another person was shot and died at Kamuzu Road in Salima.

Like this: Like Loading...