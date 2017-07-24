DPP Still Strong, We Will Have A Landslide Victory in 2019-Kasaila

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party is still strong in all the four regions despite some few individuals joining the opposition parties.

DPP’s Spokesperson, Honorable Francis Kasaila was speaking in an interview with a local radio station.

Kasaila said DPP will surprise the opposition with another landslide victory in the forth coming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“As a party, we are not shaken by some disgruntled individuals who are joining opposition political parties. Let me also assure Malawians that DPP is still strong in all the four regions of the country and we are set for another landslide victory come 2019 elections,” said Kasaila.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, social commentator Patrick Achitabwino said the opposition mainly Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should not smile because of some high profile politicians who are joining the party.

“When someone has defected from one party to one party does not mean that the party will automatically win the elections. The defections only means that our democracy is maturing,” said Achitabwino.

Achitabwino further said: “The defections should work as wake up call to the ruling DPP. They should find out why politicians are moving from People’s Party (PP) to MCP and why not to DPP,”

Commenting on the arrest of DPP’s Vice President for the South, Dr George Chaponda by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kasaila said every person is innocent until proven guilty by the court of law.

He said the arrest of Dr Chaponda will not affect party operations in the Southern region.

“Dr Chaponda is still our member and DPP’s president for the southern region. His arrest will not affect party operations in any way. He is not the first politician to be arrested,” said Kasaila.

Kasaila also outlined some development agendas set by the DPP administration such as the construction of technical colleges and universities across the country.

