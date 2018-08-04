DPP Returns Controversial K145m To Pioneer Investment

The Democratic Progress Party has announced it will return to Pioneer Investment the controversial K145 million after revelations that Pioneer is under ACB investigation.

DPP Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi made the announcement at a press briefing Lilongwe this morning.

He said the party will return the money today.

Pioneer Investment is under investigation by the ACB for what are alleged to be fraudulent dealings in a food ration contract supply to the Malawi Police Service.

It is believed that the K145 million Pioneer donated to DPP is part of the money which the compained received from its contract.

The Political Parties law in Malawi permits political parties to receive donations from individuals and firms.

The law also indicates it is not for political parties to question the source of the money being donated.

