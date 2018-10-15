DPP Primaries: Noel Lipipa, Owen Chomanika, Joy Wa Chitsulo, Alex Chimwala Sail Through

The ruling DPP primaries reached a climax stage today with four candidates sailing through after outclassing their opponents with a landslide.

In Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa is the official candidate for DPP. He won with 1597 against the opponent’s 26. The incumbent MP is Allan Ngumuya. Lipipa is prominent businessperson and also a board member of Nyasa Bullets Football club.

Nchalo United founder and renowned businessman Owen Chomanika will represent Chikwawa North Constituency after outclassing two other contestants with a landslide.

In Mwanza West, Joy wa Chitsulo emerged victorious with 887 votes after defeating Kachikuwo and Gama who pocketed 247 and 14 votes respectively.

In Blantyre City East, Alex Chimwala emerged winner and becomes the DPP Parliamentary Candidate beating Ada Chris Manda with 1790 to 21 votes. This is where Noel Masangwi is incumbent.

