DPP Officially Unveils Deputy Speaker Esther Chilenje

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has unveiled politician and Deputy Speaker of Malawi Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje as member.

Chilenje is a Member of Parliament for Nsanje North constituency. The unveiling ceremony took place in the constituency on Friday.

DPP Director of Women for the South Bertha Nachuma said the parliamentarian has decided to join the DPP out of her own wish

and also after noting that government has done alot in her constituency in terms of development.

“Let me take this opportunity to receive the deputy speaker in our party on behalf of the state President Prof. Arthur Peter Muthalika. The coming in of the deputy speaker into the party shows that it is the only party which puts people’s lives and development at heart,” said Nachuma amid ululation from the mammoth crowd in party colours.

Nachuma advised Chilenje and her structures: “From now, Esther Mcheka Chilenje is a DPP member so both DPP and independent

structures should be united and working together as DPP structure. Now there is no independent

structure.”

On her part, Chilenje thanked the DPP leadership for accepting her to join the party. Chilenje said she has joined the DPP because the President has been supportive to her development agenda in her constituency despite being an independent member of parliament.

She said it was obvious that the DPP would win next year’s elections.

