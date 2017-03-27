DPP Govt Undertakes 6 Major Road Projects, As President Mutharika Interacts With Members Of The Clergy From Eastern Region

President Peter Mutharika says his government places high priority on infrastructure projects as a crucial component in Malawi’s progress.

Mutharika said this when he interacted with members of the clergy at Chikoko Bay in Manhochi.

Mutharika said his administration is determined to improve the status of the country through implementation of a number of projects such as roads.

In this respect, government has embarked on construction of six major roads at the start of a massive programme to rehabilitate and construct major roads across the country.

The six roads include the Njakwa-Livingstonia Road in Rumphi and Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road.

Government is also constructing the Kasiya-Kasungu Road, Liwonde-Mangochi Road, Zomba-Jali-Phalombe-Chitakale Road and the Thyolo-Makwasa-Muona Road.

“This is the first lot of major road projects we are undertaking. We are also rehabilitating roads in the cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu. When we are done with the cities, we will go to district roads. We believe this approach will tremendously improve the road network in Malawi,” he said.

At the meeting, Mutharika also updated the clergy on progress on the housing (popularly known as Malata subsidy) programme, investments in the energy sector and public sector reforms.

On fight against corruption, he reassured the clerics that he would not protect any member of his cabinet who is found involved in corruption and that he would ensure that the Anti-Corruption Bureau remains an independent body.

“For my government to make good progress on all these programmes, we need your support. Some of the programmes may take time to materialise but we will get there,” he said.

He also urged the members of the clergy to work to instil moral standards among Malawians and foster respect for authority at all levels of the society.

Professor Mutharika has been in Mangochi since Wednesday last week.

In that period, he commissioned the New Mangochi Water Works which will increase potable water access in the populous district, presided over the World Water Day, opened the Mangochi Community Technical College and also announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art airport in the district.

