DPP Gaining Momentum In Mangochi

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership in Mangochi has asked people joining the party to avoid backbiting but instead they should work in unison in supporting President Peter Mutharika ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

The sentiments were made on Thursday when some United Democratic

Front, People’s Party and Malawi Congress Party supporters pledged their support towards the current government led by Professor Peter Mutharika.

The People explained that they have researched and found out that DPP, led by Peter Mutharika will win the next general elections because people on the ground are happy with development initiatives which the DPP led government is implementing in the county.

They cited infrastructure developments such as roads, a modern maternity wing in Mangochi, Mangochi Community College and many others as some of the things which have swept their hearts into believing that the current leadership has the welfare of the people at heart.

Welcoming them into the party, one of the party’s officials Salire Mdala advised them to add value to the party by avoiding bring confusion into the local structures.

Mdala said DPP as a party will continue ruling the country because it is implementing development projects without favoring any tribe or region.

He sighted the constructing of the Lilongwe Kasiya road as an indication that President Mutharika does not favor anybody or keep grudges against individuals considering that the Kasiya road passes through the constituency of leaders of opposition Lazarus Chakwera.

Like this: Like Loading...