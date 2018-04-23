DPP Disowns Governor’s Anti-Muslims Remarks

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has distanced itself from remarks allegedly made by its regional governor for the East Julius Paipi that voting for a Muslim in next year’s elections would be voting for war in the country as is the case in some Muslim countries.

Paipi is said to have uttered the sentiments during two mass rallies in his region.

But DPP has disassociated itself from the remarks saying the party has always embraced and enjoyed coexistence of different beliefs. The party further said in a statement issued on Monday and signed by the national publicity secretary Francis Kasaila that it was investigating Paipi and that he would receive disciplinary measures if found guilty.

“As a party we appreciate the coexistence that is there among people of different beliefs. We acknowledge the support that we have been receiving as a party from our Brothers and Sisters from the Muslim community. We would like to assure our Brothers and Sisters from the Muslim community that DPP will always respect their values and beliefs,” reads the statement.

It adds : “The Party is investigating the alleged remarks and will take serious disciplinary measures on the accused if found to have indeed said these unfortunate remarks.”

