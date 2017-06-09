DPP Continues to Make Inloads in MCP’s Comfort Zones

Despite the recent Afrobarometer report favouring the Members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) the Lazarus Chakwera led party continues to lose more members to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

And Just recently, 23 Chiefs who included 5 Group village headmen and 5 members of District executive committee pledged their allegiance to the DPP during a political rally which took place at Mbwatalika Primary School Grounds.

Speaking during the rally which DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey held, all the new defectors said they have decided to join DPP because people in their local villages have lost confidence in the leadership of MCP.

Soon after after the SG addressed and welcomed new members, the SG also addressed the same rally at Chibungu Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo where the hard core MCP members deserted their Member of Parliament, Honourable Chipuwa.

In anger of the situation, the MP sent his youths and the red Toyota Hilux Twincab, mounted with high pitched sound Public Relations System.

The youths were playing Pro MCP Songs to the displeasure of DPP.

But despite what happened, DPP SG Jeffrey, and other Senior party officials were not shaken.

In his speech , T/A Kalolo, assured the SG that his area will produce an MP come 2019.

“We gave you the daughter in the name of Christina Chioko in 2009, we are assuring you to do the same in 2019,” Said T/A Kalolo.

