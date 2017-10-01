DPP Condemns Acts Of Violence At Gonapamuhanya Cultural Event: “Malawians Rejected MCP’s Terror Rule In 1993”

PRESS STATEMENT
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has learnt with shock at the violent incidences that took place on Saturday, 30th September, 2017 during the Gonapamuhanya cultural event at Bolero in Rumphi.
Our preliminary findings are that these most unfortunate incidences were properly planned and executed by supporters of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and their allies.
We have noted with great concern that the MCP supporters were in possession of some unauthorized dangerous weapons such as pangas, knives and teargas that were put to use during the fracas that ensued.
How the MCP supporters were able to acquire such hazardous weapons and put them to use at a peaceful public event is a question that is bothering every Malawian that loves and promote peace.
During the Rumphi events, some DPP supporters were mercilessly beaten up by the opposition hooligans and at least one official vehicle of the DPP was heavily smashed by the stone throwing MCP supporters.
The DPP would like to remind all Malawians that the MCP is a very undemocratic political party owing to the recent acts of violence that have been perpetrated within the ranks and file of the MCP itself where we have seen some senior party officials including its own Parliamentarians being attacked and manhandled in public by the party’s security agents and hooligans. It is very clear that MCP has not changed and it will never change.
Malawians rejected the MCP’s terror rule in 1993 following the red card given to the party through a referendum defeat and the ushering in of multiparty democracy system of government. The people of this country have vowed never to go back to those dark days under the MCP. Whether the party likes it or not this country will never go back to the MCP rule.
The DPP is calling upon the Police to swiftly conduct thorough investigations into the Rumphi incidences and ensure that all the perpetrators are brought to book.
HON. FRANCIS L. KASAILA, MP
PUBLICITY SECRETARY,
DEMOCRATIC PROGRESSIVE PARTY.
shame on u Dpp
Look,all The Comments Support U Not.Bwanji Manyazi.New Malawi.
DPP and MCP Clash at Gonapamuhanya
Print
Email
Written by Online Journalist
Sunday, 01 October 2017 14:38
font size decrease font size increase font size
Media
Be the first to comment!
Rate this item
1
2
3
4
5
(0 votes)
Apologised – Chiumia.
Apologised – Chiumia. – File photo
There were ugly scenes of political violence when alleged supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) barred their rivals from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from patronizing the Tumbuka cultural gathering, Gonapamuhanya, in Rumphi district on Saturday.
The incident left an undisclosed number of people admitted to the district hospital after sustaining serious injuries after they were hacked.
Chairperson of Gonapamuhanya cultural celebration committee senior group village headman Chikalamba has described the fracas as retrogressive and shameful.
“It is retrogressing as each passing year the event is overshadowed by ugly scenes caused by politicians. It is also shameful taking into consideration that there were some high dignitaries from Malawi and Zambia attending the event,” Chikalamba said.
Chikalamba expressed concern that political leaders who went with their followers to the event defied chiefs’ orders not to put on party colors.
During the event, DPP cadets blocked MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and his followers from attending the function, chased and stoned them with some people getting injured in the process, eyewitnesses said.
It took police intervention to fired tear gas to disperse the warring factions and later in the day more armed police officers from Mzuzu were deployed to the venue to contain the situation.
Minister of home affairs and internal affairs Grace Chiumia, who was guest of honor at the event, has made a public apology to the traditional leaders in the district.
She said what happened was contrary to the objectives of the event.
Senior group village headman Chikalamba says traditional leaders in the district will meet to map the way forward on how to organize future celebrations without commotion.
ZBS
And how democratic is DPP? A family party, and you call it democratic?? The most corrupt party, and you call it democratic? ?? shame on you for your days are numbered.
I don’t know what good any normal person can be expecting from the MCP. MCP terrorized everything, from humans to houses, trees to bushes, land to waters.
Achitsiru inu mumadziwa chan zandale?
Then wht gd cld one expect frm your nyonyo party?
Rosaline, your reply reads not short of one born & grew in a violent family & a chaotic environment, if not as a street kid.
Nonsense & nonsense plus nonsense
Rosaline, are you not the reason for the problem of being SINGLE?.