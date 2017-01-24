DPP Celebrates Landslide Victory In Recent Mayoral Polls

In a statement, the DPP says the mayoral elections in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Luchenza and Kasungu were peaceful and orderly. In the statement the DPP described the results as an expression of the will of the people who voted and those they represented.

It says the development signifies greater maturity for the democratic electoral process at the local level. The statement further says during the elections the ruling DPP won in four out of the six elections namely in Blantyre, Luchenza, Zomba and Kasungu while MCP won in Lilongwe and PP in Mzuzu.

The DPP says these results are an indication that the ruling party is scoring credible performance at national level. It says this is contrary to assertion by some opposition parties that the DPP’s support is dwindling.

The statement further says the DPP disagrees with the sentiments as the ruling party is more nationally spread and is definitely increasing as witnessed by the victory in Kasungu which is the supposedly the stronghold of the MCP.