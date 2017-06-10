DPP Assures Of Completion Of Jenda-Edingeni Road In Mzimba

DPP Secretary General, Greselder Jeffrey and Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, have assured people of Mzimba that funds for construction of the remaining kilometres of Jenda-Edingeni Road are available and that work will resume soon.

Jeffrey and Mhango gave the assurance on Friday during a public meeting addressed at Embangweni in the area of Inkosi Mzukuzuku in the district.The two leaders were responding to a request made by Inkosi Mzukuzuku who asked for the completion of the road to ease transport problems faced by people in the area.

“Only 15 kilometres of the road are constructed. The remaining distance is still causing problems to road users who include our Paramount Chief M’mbelwa, as he travels to and from Jenda,” said Inkosi Mzukuzuku.

The Transport and Public Works Minister said he was aware that about 37 kilometres of the road was not yet done and that construction would resume as soon as possible.

Mhango said the completion of Jenda Rural Growth Centre is a clear testimony that other projects in the district would also be completed.

He cited Mombera University as one of the projects initiated by President Arthur Peter Mutharika that would also be implemented in the district.

Commenting on vendors who buy agricultural produce such as maize from villagers at cheap prices, Jeffrey said traditional leaders should tell their subjects to refrain from selling their produce to such vendors.

She then assured the people that she would inform the President to consider opening ADMARC markets to enable farmers sell their produce at higher prices.

On politics, the Secretary General said she was happy that more people were joining DPP in the district.About 33 people from Peoples Party and MCP joined the ruling party during the public meeting at Embangweni.

Speaking earlier, the Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga, advised DPP supporters to work hand in hand with the new members in order to strengthen the party in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...