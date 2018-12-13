DPP Aspirant Alex Chimwala Pleads For More Support For Rainstorm Victims, As DPP UK Wing Intervenes

Helpless: A man stands beside one of the destroyed houses



Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Blantyre City East aspiring parliamentarian Alex Chimwala has called on individuals and organisations to support rainstorm victims that destroyed 41 houses last month.



The DPP parliamentary candidate said this last week when the DPP UK Wing donated assorted items worth K1 million to the November 26 rainstorm victims.



“Blantyre City East is one of the richest constituencies in the country. The area has banks, companies, shops and many rich businesspeople doing their businesses in the constituency.

One of the blocks at Nanjiriri Primary School destroyed by the rainstorm

“Surprisingly, not many people or companies come forward when such calamities befall the residents. This is why I urge all people in the constituency to embrace a spirit of patriotism so that we develop the area and help those in need,” said Chimwala.



He commended the DPP UK Wing for the timely response to their plea for help.



Chimwala presents some of the stuff from DPP UK wing to the victims

Speaking on behalf of DPP UK Wing, Maria Mainja pledged more support to the victims.

“This gesture is just the beginning of our help and partnership with you. We will come back soon with more help,” she said.



Mainja also urged people in the constituency to be dedicated to the party and its leadership and to vote for President Peter Mutharika, Chimwala and a DPP councillor during the 21 May 2019 Tripartite Elections.



Noble cause: The hand-over ceremony in progress

One of the victims, whose house was completely destroyed by the storm, Witness Mbewe, said he was grateful for the support.

“I am so thankful that people from as far as the United Kingdom could think of assisting us. Some of us lost everything during the accident and our survival depends on the support from well-wishers. I plead with individuals and the business community around us to honour their corporate social responsibility by coming to our rescue,” he said.



Concurring with Mbewe, Village Head Chilembwe bemoaned the state of a classroom block at Nanjiriri Primary School in the area which had its roof blown off during the storm, but it has not yet been rehabilitated.

About 41 households from Chilembwe, Makalanga, Chisonga, and Chinupule villages in Traditional Authority (T/A) Machinjiri were displaced by the storm.



Some of the affected residents are now seeking refuge in their relatives houses while some have moved into rented houses.

