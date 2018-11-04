Down-To-Earth Tay Grin Joins Kauma Residents In Daily Ordinary Errands

As he toured Kauma area which is located in Lilongwe City Centre Constituency on Friday, people there were going about their daily chores and pastimes.

Tay Grin is a very successful person in music and business. That is because he is practical.

And so in Kauma, while someone would have asked the people to join him, Tay Grin instead joined them at the grave yard where young men were digging a grave to bury their dead and at the bawo game where young people were passing the hours away.

As he joined them in their activities, it was also good moment for him to engage the people about their aspirations.

The pictures highlight Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalirani, in Kauma — his demonstration that he is for them and with them.

Like this: Like Loading...