Down-Babylon: PAC Fires 5 Out Of 8 Mother Bodies To Deepen Internal Crisis

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has fired 5 of its 8 religious mother bodies. The move effectively puts into serious doubt the further existence of the body.

The firing of the five demonstrates lack of tolerance to dissenting views within PAC as these mother bodies have been criticizing PAC executive committee for being political in its approach to national issues, a departure from the organisation’s original objective to tackle national issues in a non-partisan manner in the interest of all Malawians from different political divides.

Because of the same politicisation, UNDP has stopped funding PAC’s conferences.

The semi-religious grouping has been taken hostage by opposition political parties who are using the body to advance an agenda to unseat the current administration.

Among the mother bodies which PAC has fired include Muslim Association of Malawi, Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Blantyre Synod of the CCAP and Evangelical Association of Malawi.

The firing of the five means PAC has excluded all Muslims, Anglicans, Evangelicals and Presbyterians, among others, from its membership. It also raises questions on the validity of the mandate of PAC now that only three mother bodies have been left.

In a move that could worsen PAC’s existence, those which PAC has kicked out are to form a splinter group.

A highly-placed PAC official said about 30 churches and religious organisations belonging to the five mother bodies which PAC has kicked out have resolved not to fight for their reinstatement but rather form an alternative, apolitical group.

A major announcement on the formation of the group is expected within the week, the official said.

PAC is currently holding what it calls an all-inclusive conference in Blantyre. The five mother bodies have not been invited to the conference. This means PAC has sidelined Muslims, Anglicans, Presbyterians, Evangelicals and Lutherans from the conference. This is the first time this has happened in 25-year history of the organisation.

Initially, PAC executive committee had resolved to announce the dismissal on Monday but instead settled on excluding them from the conference.

