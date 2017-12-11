Down-Babylon: CCAP General Assembly Marches Out Of PAC Demons

The CCAP General Assembly has distanced itself from the planned demonstrations slated for December 13 organised by Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

In an interview with MBC radio, CCAP General secretary said all the synods of the Church comprising of Livingstonia, NKhoma and Blantyre will not take part in the Demos which were early aimed at forcing government to bring electoral reforms bill to parliament to allow the President to be elected with 50+ 1 majority.

Government has presented the electoral reform bills and if passed into law, the president, MPs and councilors will be chosen by 50+1 % of the total votes cast .

This development has left opposition and PAC in limbo as they thought the arrangement was only necessary for the presidential candidates.

