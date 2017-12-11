Down-Babylon: CCAP General Assembly Marches Out Of PAC Demons

The CCAP General Assembly has distanced itself from the planned demonstrations slated for December 13 organised by Public Affairs Committee (PAC).
In an interview with MBC radio, CCAP General secretary said all the synods of the Church comprising of Livingstonia, NKhoma and Blantyre will not take part in the Demos which were early aimed at forcing government to bring electoral reforms bill to parliament to allow the President to be elected with 50+ 1 majority.
Government has presented the electoral reform bills and if passed into law, the president, MPs and councilors will be chosen by 50+1 % of the total votes cast .
This development has left opposition and PAC in limbo as they thought the arrangement was only necessary for the presidential candidates.
The Catholic bishops must be commended, their committment to better Malawi bear fruits always. They spoke for the people and led us into multiparty democracy. Now they are encouraging us to demand full democracy. Lets join PAC demos tomorrow to make the future of our nation great.
I don’t see something wrong with pac they spoke and their has been held
MCP VS DPP PAKALIPANO MCP IKUTSONGOLA 5 kwa 1 pa bwalo LA bingu kundivetse kukoma bwanji MCP wina alira wina alira bola asafe osandwaratu bp tu kkkkk
CCAP Yak iti? Usanamize anthu. Chonde msaimvere mbuziyi yangolemba zake. Mverani zodiak ngati mkufuna zoona
This page admn nd wa dpp