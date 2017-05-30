Double Celebrations: Mukhito’s Wife Turns 40 A Week After Colorful Wedding Ceremony

By on No Comment

Director General of State Residences Malawi, Peter Mukhito on Monday night had a double celebration, with his wife Chance Ndida Mukhito turning 40 years of age, just a week after the couple had a wonderful wedding ceremony, at the Bingu International Convention Center.

Mukhito Presenting his birthday gifts to wife Chancy

Mukhito who once served as former Inspector General of Malawi Police treated  his wife Chance Ndida Mukhito to a surprise birthday party which also served as a token of appreciation to those who were in the committee, which  organized the wonderful wedding.

Peter  helping wife Chance Ndida Mukhito to cut her 40th birthday cake

The function took place at their residence and was among others attended by close family and friends, as well as those who were in the committee.

Peter Mukhito thanking those who attended the function and organised his wedding with Chance Ndida Mukhito

Apart from working as Chief of Staff for State House, Mukhito is also a well known  business man and a farmer.

Here is a pictorial focus

Peter and Chance Ndida Mukhito
Part of the wedding committee and friends
Thank you
Chance Ndida Mukhitos 40th Birthday cake
Dancing time
Happy Birthday Chance Ndida Mukhito

  , ,

Double Celebrations: Mukhito’s Wife Turns 40 A Week After Colorful Wedding Ceremony added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply