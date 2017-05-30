Double Celebrations: Mukhito’s Wife Turns 40 A Week After Colorful Wedding Ceremony

Director General of State Residences Malawi, Peter Mukhito on Monday night had a double celebration, with his wife Chance Ndida Mukhito turning 40 years of age, just a week after the couple had a wonderful wedding ceremony, at the Bingu International Convention Center.

Mukhito who once served as former Inspector General of Malawi Police treated his wife Chance Ndida Mukhito to a surprise birthday party which also served as a token of appreciation to those who were in the committee, which organized the wonderful wedding.

The function took place at their residence and was among others attended by close family and friends, as well as those who were in the committee.

Apart from working as Chief of Staff for State House, Mukhito is also a well known business man and a farmer.

Here is a pictorial focus

