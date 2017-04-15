Doomsday: Strike And More Resignations At Times

All is not well at the self-acclaimed best, leading media house in Malawi, Times Group,as reporters and other employees threaten to down tools to force management to improve their conditions of service. Among others, employees are demanding management to implement an annual increment that the board approved in December last year.

The avowed industrial action comes hot on the heels of an exodus of reporters and management staff resigning en mass from the media house now widely known to be a sinking ship.

The latest to resign isNtchindi Meki who has been the backbone of investigation and architect of major stories at Times since the resignation of Charles Mpaka and Deogratius Mmana. In the past two months the company has suffered resignations of a record-breaking over 14 employees which include Whytone Kapasule, Stanley Mphaya and Masuzgo Msiska popularly known as Mr 265,and a host of others from the newsroom and administration.

Meantime, frustration and tension are visible everywhere at Times, worsened by the fact that Times Group, Managing Director Leonard Chikadya has been avoiding addressing the employees on critical issues as has been customary every year. Two years ago when Chikadya addressed the staff after a 10 percent hike, he thanked them for their resilience disclosing that he had effected the increment as he was afraid that he would find tree branches at his office door, a symbolism for a strike.

But fed up with the company’s failure to meet its obligations, employees in the printing section of Times Group have penned Chikadya demanding an 80 percent increment as the company also failed to honour its obligation last year.

One employee confided in us that the board approved a minimum of 20 percent across the board but Chikadya is failing to effect the increment after running down the company. The employee questioned the priorities of the managers who are busy waging political wars while their empire is crumbling from within.

“The Managing Director instructed the chief editor George Kasakula to bash government at every opportunity. As a result, Kasakula started his hate television programme called Hot Current whose weekly task is to hit at President Peter Mutharika and his administration. He chose Joyce Banda’s former press officer Brian Banda to host the programme as Banda is mad that the DPP continues to snub his pleas for another government job. Most companies and parastatals are afraid to advertise with us and we struggle to buy even stationery,” said the employee.

Kasakula unsuccessfully contested twice in MCP parliamentary primary elections in his home district, Kasungu, first when he was a secondary schoolteacher and in 2009 when he was working at Nation Publications Limited.

The employee also disclosed that the financial situation is so dire at the company prompting Chikadya to force his managers to recommend names of employees to be fired from the company as it cannot pay them.

“He is on leave but he comes every now and then to shout at his managers demanding names of retrenchment candidates. The managers are in turn venting their anger on the poor employees who are forced to work more than the legal eight hours without extra pay,” lamented the employee.

According to one administrator, Times is struggling with a heavy yoke of debts comprising, among others, K400 million borrowed from National Bank to establish television, K60 million for buying Matindi Radio and about K70 million for a buying a buggered printing machine that has never worked.

This financial yoke does not include debts accumulated at Fattan Printers where Times Group prints its newspapers when their machine is not working, the millions they owe to their suppliers, the hundreds of millions which they owe Old Mutual in unremitted pensions of employees and the renowned K2 billion they owe Malawi Revenue Authority in unpaid taxes.

The futile Italian job of procuring a dead printing machine provoked suspicion when it took a whole Managing Director, instead of technical people, to travel to Italy to buy the machine.Chikadya also goofed and complicated the financial situation of the company when he bought an outside-broadcasting van, an empty shell that had no studio in it, on the miscalculation that Super League of Malawi (SULOM) was going to award Times a contract of beaming live super league football matches.

The SULOM contract was awarded to Beta TV whose outside-broadcasting van was fully equipped at the time of awarding the contracts. The OB van is now a white elephant standing at Times car park and visiting diplomats are taken to pose for group photos against this non-functional vehicle, giving the diplomats an impression that Times is a financially- sound and well-equipped company.

Instead of accepting and dealing with their fatal business decisions now killing the company, Times management has created a scapegoat in Peter Mutharika’s Government for their failure and have gone out on a crusade of discrediting Government in the hope that Malawi Congress Party can take over power and save them.

One of their tools in the agenda to discredit the Mutharika government while promoting Malawi Congress Party is a programme known as Hot Current. However, the programme is destroying the enthusiasm of the remaining reporters in the company because of its biasness and unprofessional execution. Worse still, it has further damaged the little that remained of the reputation of the company and of Kasakula and Banda as its guests have exposed the hosts’ partisanship and ignorance on issues.

Staff in the advertising and accounts department have been complaining to Chikadya that the Hot Current programme is partly responsible for the collapsing revenue stream for the company because some advertisers are shunning placing their adverts with the company as they not want to be associated with an unprofessional media house.In his belief in their campaign to promote MCP, Chikadya has done nothing on these concerns, leading to further frustrations among staff.

Against the deteriorating conditions of work for the employees, the untold story inside Times is that Chikadya has introduced a brutal divide-and-rule system that appeases his inner circle management while bullying and cowing the rest of the workers to submit to their sad fate.

Chikadya makes sure that his terror machine – the inner-circle executive management –get their hefty salaries by 14th day of every month while the rest of the staff wait for as long as the 10th of the next month before getting their pay. This has forced a number of landlords to evict Times reporters from their houses. Some landlords are even now refusing to have Times employees as tenants.

Divisions have since emerged among the owners, Kamuzu Banda’s family, with one section demanding Chikadya’s head for messing up the company. Chikadya has been at Times Group since 2004 and some family members believe that he has become too familiar with the owners and directors to deliver.

“Chikadya is stuck because he misled the family to diversify into radio and television. He promised that he would use the same staff to work for newspapers, radio, television and online. But it is not working because there are very few staff members as Chikadya fires people twice every year in what he says is a cost measure,” said the employee.

Frustrated by the slow pace of his managers, Chikadya has personally ordered all employees to outline in writing what they do on a daily basis to justify why he should not retrench them.Besides being a Managing Director, Chikadya who is a chartered accountant is also Times Television station manager and he directs editorial content in all newspapers, television and radio on a daily basis.He nurses ambitions of becoming a finance minister if MCP takes over government.

The impending strike spells more doom for the already fragile Times which has engaged vigorous gears of self-destruction.

