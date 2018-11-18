Don’t Stop ‘Retail Politics’, Constituency Governor Urges Nankhumwa

One of the renowned political gurus in the history of America by the name of Tip O’Neill who was at certain time USA Speaker of the House coined an important phrase which encapsulates the principle that all politicians’ success is directly tied to their acumen to understand and tackle what their constituents face. O’Neill declared that in simple analogy that ‘all politics is local’. This mantra has attracted mixed reactions from political figures across the global. But the bottom line still remains that if you want to be successful in your life make sure you connect with people whom you want to serve.

It’s that kind of rapport that has made Kondwani Nankhumwa a darling in Mulanje Central Constituency. Since he took over the mantle of leadership in that constituency, he managed to spearhead a lot of developments in his constituency ranging from tarmac roads, electricity, school blocks, driving school block among others.

On the 17th of November, the vice president of DPP for Southern Region was in his constituency where he assured his constituents that he will continue to be their loyal servant.

“Am asking all to rally behind Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for this constituency to continue receiving developments as he is the only President who ran this country without donor aid. He needs our support,” the minister of local government emphasized.

“I have come here to assure my fellow Malawians in this constituency that the driving school that I promised you has now officially been opened for the betterment of our youths and women in this constituency. Let all who want to do driving school follow the right procedures,” said Nankhumwa.

“I can repeat here that anyone found stealing free food and coupons for buying fertilizer will be prosecuted and nobody will be spared. On this one I can challenge you,” the Leader of the House warned adding that it’s very embarrassing to see that the very same chiefs and agriculture officers we trust in our societies are the ones who are involved in these racket acts.

At this function DPP received new members from Odya Dzake Alibe Mlandu owned by dramatist Michael Usi who is now in UTM. The defecting team of 20 people was led by District Governor of the Constituency Mr Grey Banda who also spoke at the function declaring that this constituency is ably managed by Right Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa who must be sent again to parliament following his unprecedented levels of developments initiated in this constituency.

Before the development rally started Nankhumwa presided over the sports ceremony where he handed over six million Kwacha worth football and netball uniforms to all teams that have reached semi-finals in his constituency.

The constituency has registered more than 26000 voters.

