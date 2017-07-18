Don’t Sabotage Diamphwe And Salima-Lilongwe Water Projects-APM Tells Malawi’s Mercenary CSOs

President Peter Mutharika has challenged Civil Society Organisations and international organisations in the country to stop sabotaging his development efforts, particularly the Diamphwe and Salima-Lilongwe water projects.

Mutharika was speaking during a stopover rally at Biwi Triangle in Lilongwe on his way from Blantyre where he had presided over the official opening of the Mercy James Pediatric facility.

Mutharika said he plans to complete all development projects; particularly the two water projects by the next three to four years but alleged that some CSOs and resident international parties were frustrating his efforts.

“I want to urge you all CSOs not to sabotage my projects,” explained Mutharika adding; “And all you international organisations are visitors here. Don’t try to run this country. This is a sovereign nation.”

The first citizen then went on to disclose that he would soon go to Chitipa and Mzimba to also launch more water projects, and further promised that various electricity projects would be completed within the set time frame.

The Head of State has since called for patience saying developing a country was a task which requires time.

“Colonialists were in this country for 73 years and never did any development. After independence, Kamuzu led the country for 31 years but left the country with 64 per cent of the people below the poverty line. So all I am asking is for you to give me time,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika has since called for unity of purpose within his Democratic Progressive Party and in the country. (By James Mwale, Lilongwe, July 18, Mana)

