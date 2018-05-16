Don’t Change A Winning Team–Uladi Mussa Tells DPP

Member of Parliament Salima South, Uladi Mussa said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should not change a winning team for the forthcoming 2019 tripartite elections.

He said this Wednesday during a DPP Members of Parliament (MPS) press briefing at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe where they issued a communique endorsing the candidature of President Peter Mutharika’s for the party in 2019 elections.

Mussa said DPP had Mutharika while in opposition in 2014 but managed to win an elections and take over government meaning people had trust and confidence in him.

“Mutharika is a winner and will always be a winner. You don’t change a winning team and 2019 elections DPP is surely poised to win and remain in government,” he pointed out,

Mussa was among the first pioneers of the ruling DPP in 2005 under late President Bingu wa Mutharika regime noted that in politics avoid experiencing things especially regarding an election saying this is a crucial moment where you need to safeguard your supremacy and support.

He said Malawians are ready to support Mutharika a second term of his 10-year constitutional mandate to rule the country.

Mussa said it would be very unfair for certain individuals to come out saying the president should pave way for someone after only serving five years of his 10 years as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The Salima South Parliamentarian said Malawians should allow the President to fulfill his mandatory term to govern the country and it was very undemocratic to force some to leave office before his expiry date.

“DPP is winning the next year’s elections and Mutharika will rule the country until 2024. The President is delivering development projects through the country and there is need for all Malawians to support him regardless of their political affiliations’” Mussa added.

“Age is just a number. Someone can be 60 but doing nothing but you can have someone in his advanced age but very active and delivering things to people. We are convinced that Mutharika has delivered and we want him to continue,” Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Constituency, Marcy Navicha retorted

She said people of Thyolo Thava would continue to support President Mutharika and are ready to vote for him come 2019 elections.

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu South, Joseph Mwanamvekha said the party should not be shaken with social media politics as his constituency fully supports Mutharika’s candidature for 2019 elections.

“In Chiradzulu South constituency, the people only know one political party and that is DPP and no one else. I have been a member of the underground movement of the DPP since 2004 and am still a member of DPP and our support will never be change for anyone,” he said

Mwanamvekha who is Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation and Water Development said Chiradzulu South has benefitted tremendous from Mutharika development initiatives.

He cited the Teachers Training College, hospital and improved road networks as some of the development that have taken place in his constituency.

Member of parliament, Zomba Mark Botomani said the eastern region is happy with the leadership of Mutharika and are ready to support him come 2019 elections.

He said Mutharika had delivered a number projects in the region and including the Zomba- Jali– Phalombe road project which is near completion.

Botomani said the President has honoured the people of Zomba by making a provision for district to have a stadium to enable many youths to do their sporting activities.

