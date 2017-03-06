DJ Formular Introduces Clothing Label

Former Galaxy FM presenter, DJ Formular, has introduced a clothing label known as UTA.

According DJ Formular, real name Joseph Chingaipe, the initiative is meant to promote Malawian fashion wear.

He said UTA comprises of products including T-Shirts, Tank Tops, Hoodies Flat Caps, among others.

“Nowadays almost everyone in the country is a fan of fashion but the clothes and labels which most people are putting on are not Malawian. So we discovered the gap that we can come up with our own high quality clothline that people can appreciate to be associated with,” said DJ Formular.

He said that UTA wear is composed of Models, Designers, making quality products for outdoor, leisure and other activities.

“UTA wear is a metaphor which means Uta vala at the same time it’s a name for an arrow,” he said adding that he has partnered with Bellita Malawi and shortly together will introduce UTA wear tailor made designs with pure Malawian Trademark.

“Our collection harmonizes fashionable design, sophistication and excitement with quality richness and care, a combination that gives our customers complete confidence in their choices and fully addresses their fashion needs. Our mission is to create the best clothing brand in Malawi and beyond,” he explained.

He however appealed to the nation to embrace buying Malawian products as one way of creating the unique nations clothing identity as it is with other countries like Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...