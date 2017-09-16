Dikamaoko Arts Takes Traditional Dances To Saint Andrews

After a long silence since they performed a number of traditional dances in June at Kwaharaba in Blantyre, Performing Arts Group Dikamawoko is geared to take a similar performance to Saint Andrews International High School in Blantyre.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday, event organizer for Dikamawoko Arts, Blessings Hiwa, said the event will take place on September 28 and is very important for the students because they will be able to comprehend Malawi’s cultural values through the traditional dances.

“At Saint Andrews, there are a lot of students from different countries like India, America who are exposed to traditional dances of their respective countries which are very different from traditional dances of Malawi; so when these dances are performed there, they will be able to learn something about our culture,” said Hiwa.

He added that they plan to conduct the traditional dances at the school every year to impart the knowledge to new students who come to the school every year.

“This year, we discussed with one of the teachers at the school who gave us a chance to perform at the school and he has invited all parents of the students to sample our culture through these dances,” he added.

Hiwa said some of the traditional dances that will be performed at Saint Andrews include Vimbuza, Malipenga and Chisamba

(By Ireen Kayira, Mana)

