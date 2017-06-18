Devolopmental Projects Incite Mzomera Ngwira To Return To DPP:“I’ m Like A Prodigal Son…I’m Going Back To My Father

Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has returned to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), one year after he was expelled from People’s Party.

Mzomera Ngwira announced his return to the ruling party on Saturday during a launch of Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 8, at Bulala in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in the district.

Ngwira told the gathering that he has decided to go back to DPP because of the development being implemented by the ruling party across the country.

“I am like a prodigal son and I want to go back to my father. I cannot continue to oppose after seeing a number of development projects such as MAREP phase 8 being implemented,” he said.

Ngwira assured DPP leadership that his constituents are ready to work with government to spearhead development in their areas.

The legislator further refuted claims that President Mutharika practices tribalism saying the inclusion of a number of people from the Northern Region into the cabinet minister clearly signifies his love for all Malawians despite the regions they come from.

DPP Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey, officially welcomed Mzomera Ngwira to the party.

“Mzomera Ngwira is like a prodigal son who has returned home. Let us all work together to strengthen the party. I would ask Mzomera Ngwira to settle down because a rolling stone gathers no moss,” said Jeffrey.

In his speech, Minister for Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Bright Msaka, said government is committed to ensure rural areas are electrified.

He said the launch of MAREP Phase 8 at Ngomiyawo means that 346 Centres in Malawi have been electrified.

“It was only the constituency of Rev Christopher Mzomera Ngwira which was not fed with electricity and today we are happy to launch this development under MAREP Phase 8, which will see people developing and investing in small scale businesses that requires electricity. Under this phase, areas such as Ngomiyawo, Bulala and Endindeni in this constituency will be electrified,” said Msaka.

District Commissioner for M’mbelwa Council, Thomas Chirwa thanked government for the MAREP Phase 8 project, saying the development will unlock economic potential to the people in the rural areas

