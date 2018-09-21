Demos Have Shown CSO’s Naked Partisanship And Shameless Open Defecation:APM 100, Mtambo’s 0

Dear Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence, Billy Mayaya, Charles Kajoloweka etc,

I write to share my humble thoughts and feelings regarding the recent unsuccessful, travesty of demonstration.

APM AND DPP’S LITMUS TEST

The 21st September demos were a yardstick for which APM and DPP’s popularity has been tested and measured.

Simply put, today’s demos were a blessing in disguise that did more good than harm to govt; that have shown CSO’ naked partisanship and shameless open defecation;

Today’s demos augment APM and DPP’s grip to power post 2019 polls; the demos were a resounding vote of confidence for APM and DPP, were a denunciation of cutthroat advocacies by the CSOs and were a clear rejection of opposition – remember SKC openly endorsed and sanctioned them.

This means the demos were a precursor of the impending downfall of SKC and opposition at large. Yes opposition’s fall and I bet if Hon. Mchacha, only RG not party president as SKC is woed people to go to streets the whole Blantyre city would have been swallowed with blue darkness. Then let’s fancy if APM did that mamama!

Dear demo organizers,

Thank you for the positive test you have put our APM and DPP on. We know you will always scheme excuses as subterfuge for the embarrassing turn out, we know you will come out with a range of face savers.

But what we know for sure is that you are embarrassed.

SURELY AWA ANALI MADEMO OMALIZA AND PROBABLY A MARK OF DISAPPEARANCE OF MAYAYA FROM CSO FRATERNITY.

I WILL WRITE YOU AGAIN