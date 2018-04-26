Demo Organisers Fight Over Blood Money

Organisers of Friday’s demonstrations spent more time in verbal fight during their nocturnal meeting on Wednesday in Area 10 in Lilongwe.

The Demo organisers fight over money

The leading organiser Timothy Mtambo backed by Gift Trapence, both from Human Rights Defenders Forum, accused Charles Kajoloweka of Youth and Society of pocketing money when he was bringing few people to participate in the protests.

Mtambo lost his temper and nearly grabbed Kajoloweka by the neck but shouted at him saying: “iwetu ndiwe mwana!” (You are only a kid!).

It took former vice president Cassim Chilumpha to pacify the situation.

A political analyst who refused to be named said it was clear that the organisers of the demos were serving interests of other people and organisations and the opposition parties.

