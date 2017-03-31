Degree Requirement Foils Lucius Banda, Bushiri’s Presidential Ambitions

The recommendation by the Special Law Commission on Electoral Reforms that those vying for the position of the State President should posses a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree has potentially thrown Lucius Banda and Shepherd Bushiri’s bids for the top office into disarray.

That is if the recommendations are to take effect ahead of the elections in May 2019.

Musician Lucius Banda has, in the last few months, been positioning himself to lead the United Democratic Front (UDF) forums with some feeling he is a better option.

But if adopted into the country’s book of law, the recommendations will not work in favour of the Balaka North MP, who was once convicted for possessing a fake Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE). There is no known evidence that he has a Bachelor’s degree.

The same applies to Bushiri who has personally confessed that he dropped out of Mzuzu University (although there are some reports that records of his enrollment at the university do not exist) while in Second Year when God had ‘called’ him to the ministry.

He was recently awarded an honorary doctorate degree by a South African University.

Bushiri has been plotting his presidential bid behind the back of Democratic People’s Congress (PeDeCo) which he formed and is currently using proxy leadership such as Chris Daza before he publicly takes overp in 2018.

