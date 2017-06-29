Dedza Chief Prays For An Extension Of Mass Registration Period

Group Village Headman Kapichira of Dedza has asked government to extend the period for mass registration of national identity cards following long queues and cloudy weather which have slowed the process.

Speaking during a sensitization meeting on mass registration, Group Village Headman Kapichira, said many people are flocking to the centres for registration but many citizens are being sent back due to long queues and slow pace of the computers which at sometimes register only ten people.

“My concern is that people are being sent back home without registering which could mean more will not register in my villages before the 14 July deadline. Again, the centre has only two officers against several villages which I think will not help us,” said GVH Kapichira.

He therefore requested government to consider extending the exercise by a few days so that every citizen in this community should be registered.

Commenting on the matter District Civic Education Officer for the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE), Patrick Siwinda said the concerns raised are factual and that their organisation will look into the matter in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau so that problems hindering the project should be sorted out immediately.

“Some of these problems will be dealt with here by NICE, while some will be communicated to our friends in Lilongwe for support so that this project should run smoothly,” said Siwinda. (By Wallen Kanyenda, Dedza, June 29, Mana)

