DEC Members Asked To Avoid Sabotaging Development Projects

Dedza District Executive Committee (DEC) members have been asked to avoid sabotaging government and donor projects if the country is to develop.

Deputy Director of Information responsible for Press and Publications in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Deogratias Mmana made the call on Thursday when his ministry with financial support from UNICEF established District Social Mobilization Communication for Development (C4D) Committees in various districts including Dedza.

The committees are mandated to coordinate, support C4D programmes and play an advisory role to the councils in such processes as planning, budgeting, organising, implementing, monitoring and evaluation of communication interventions in the district in nutrition, HIV and AIDS, education, health, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene including emergencies to ensure attainment of social and behavioral change in the council.

” DEC members are key to the implementation of development projects whether from government or donors. I ask you to avoid sabotaging development projects for political reasons. Public and civil servants are supposed to be non partisan,” said Mmana who added: “Let us implement every development project in the manner expected of us so that our children in future appreciate us.”

Mmana said every government is run by a political party but said where development and other areas are concerned, people ought to forgo their political lines and put their energy together to develop the country.

Dedza District Commissioner Ellis Tembo welcomed the C4D Social Mobilization programme and promised that the programme would achieve its objectives.

“The programme will bring development to the district and we are happy to receive it. I assure you that it will be implemented as expected. The DEC members here are eager to implement it,” said Tembo.

C4D programme coordinator Milca Chimbanga urged the new district committee which was formed during the meeting to allocate some resources from their budgets for the communication for development programme.

