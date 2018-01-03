Dear Juliana Lunguzi…

Politics is an area that am not interested in. I do not support any political faction. At no point have I imagined myself ever casting a ballot in my lifetime. I am an anarchist. However, as a person who strives to be objective in my reasoning, I find it unacceptable when some members of opposition parties use every opportune moment to attack the ruling regime. Honorable Juliana Lunguzi has taken to Facebook to lash at the State President for appointing Paramount Chief Lundu as the chairperson for the board of the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service.

In all honesty, there is nothing wrong with this. Cited reasons including perceived incompetence of the chief in that position do not suffice because the position is one of trusteeship, not otherwise. The organization obviously has technical directors, including a Chief Executive Officer, who I presume is well read in healthcare-related matters. It follows, therefore, that this board of trustees is merely there for symbolic and/ or advisory purposes. The board, led by this chief, cannot be expected to make technical decisions requiring medical understanding. That is the role of the directors.

Additionally, the positions in this board of trustees are unsalaried, if my understanding serves me correctly. Am therefore not convinced by Lunguzi and others’ attacks on this appointment. In actual fact, many other organizations such as maternal health organizations, have chiefs and such other stakeholders in their midst. It can be argued that people like these can help catalyze public engagement of this institution. It is clear that in our country, blood-donation prevalence is very low, thanks to misconceptions

in the rural areas. It makes a lot of sense to engage traditional leaders, who interact closely with the rural masses. This is in tandem with the requirements of bottom-up approaches to leadership and governance, that modern organizations worldwide have embraced. Let Lunguzi and her cronies calm down, stay quiet and get rid of infantile politics. Such rantings are what make Malawian politics immature.

