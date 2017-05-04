David Bisnowaty Donates Solar Panels to Mkomachi CDSS

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre David Bisnowaty has donated solar electricity panels to Mkomachi Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS).

Speaking at the function, Bisnowaty said the donation was part of his campaign promise he made during the 2014 elections.

“I am achieving and unpacking what I promised during my campaign. My mission is to develop Lilongwe city centre and for the next 15 years Lilongwe city centre will change completely,” said Bisnowaty.

He said enriching himself at the expense of his poor constituents was not his intention of joining politics.

“I am not here to fill my pocket. I am here to change peoples lives for better. So help me by making sure that these solar panels are not to be stolen,” he said.

While receiving the donation, Headteacher for the school a Mr. Mbewa thanked the Parliamentarian for the donation saying it wold go along way in improving national examination pass rate at the institution.

“This will enable students to be studying even at night,” said Mbewa.

-Suleman Atupele Chitera

