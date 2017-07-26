Dausi Pledges Renovation of Mzuzu Post Office Premises

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has pledged to help Mzuzu Post Office renovate its outer premises in a bid to face lift it to match up competition.

Dausi made the pledge in Mzuzu Wednesday after paying a surprise visit to Mzuzu and Luwinga Post Offices in the city.

“I have noticed that Mzuzu Post Office is not having a pleasant outer premise which is not good for business.

“For example, their parking lot is marred by huge potholes and, with such an environment, customers may not feel free to patronize the area that is why my office will do our best to ensure that they have a better place to match competition,” he said.

While expressing satisfaction with the way business was going at the two post offices, the minister assured that he will revitalize the good relationship that existed between Malawi Postal Services and government ministries so that they are able to give business to the service.

“I don’t see the reason why government offices should go for other service providers when they can get similar services at a cheaper rate in post offices,” he said.

Dausi was, however, quick to appeal to clients of the service to pay their bills in time so that the money can help improve service provision.

“If we owe these people, it will be hard for them to make improvements since they rely on such earnings,” he said.

Mzuzu and Luwinga Post Offices are currently offering Courier, Money Gram and mailing services. (By Rose Mahorya, Mzuzu, July 26, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...