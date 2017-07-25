Dausi Inaugurates Refurbished Structures At MBC (Pictorial Focus)

On Monday, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi officially inaugurated refurbished and constructed facilities that included reception, lounge, disability-user-path and the reporting office. The refurbishment which has taken MBC close to six months to finish was financed with funds generated within the institution.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Zopoira izi Ife yathu ndi times TV ndi zodiak basi.
How does that really help Malawi? I mean we all know MBC is biased and its the presidency’ personal vanity mirror.
So you mean the public broadcaster should be looking bad simply because you think its bias?
I am saying the public broadcaster is wasting tax payers money since its not really helpful to malawians, the money that was used to improve how it looks could have been used for better things that need it. If its that much concerning that MBC looks bad just sell it or shut it down coz it really falls short the reasons for its establishment.
MCP ngati ilowe m’boma idzagwiritsa ntchito MBC yomweyo. In fact MBC was established by MCP government in those days. Koma nzokayikitsa kuti MCP ingalowenso m’boma.
Happiness is all am experiencing now as am posting this about Dr Abuu the man that God has been using to heal people, and I and my Husband are one of them because we are cured from hiv/aids by his medicine, if not for God and Dr Abuu my children would have been orphans today but i thank God and Dr Abuu for saving my life, for those who are passing through the same should call or whatsapp Dr Abuu on whatsapp with his number +2348066454364 OR EMAIL doctorabuu1@gmail.com
An entire minister kukapanga inaugurate ka reception anasowa zochita eti.