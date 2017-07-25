Dausi Inaugurates Refurbished Structures At MBC (Pictorial Focus)

On Monday, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi officially inaugurated refurbished and constructed facilities that included reception, lounge, disability-user-path and the reporting office. The refurbishment which has taken MBC close to six months to finish was financed with funds generated within the institution.

Information and Communication Technology Minister Nicholas Dausi cutting the ribbon at the Broadcasting House
Dausi appreciating the MBC Memorabilia
MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta taking Dausi through the beautifully painted corridors of MBC
MBC refurbished News Room
A walk at the refurbished reception
‘Honourable Minister, we have achieved all this using our own resources’ said Director General Sumbuleta
”We have reached this far as a team’ said MBC Board Chaiperson Reverend Dr. Billy Gama
‘I am an achiever when an institution under my ministry achieves something’ Dausi said
‘Mukudziwa guys, MBC ndiyofunika kumaikonda’ Dausi tells members of staff
‘Mmodzi mwa inu anandiuza kuti ndisiye kugwilitsa ntchito big words. He argued that big words communicate nothing’ said jovial Dausi to MBC members of staff
When all was said and done, it was time for broadcasters Noel Chimkwende (in black) and Vincent Khonyongwa (in blue) to pop the Champagne
Cheers!!! to MBC’s beautiful inside
Let’s merry, we have made it
‘Thanks for coming, bro-please come again
Institution’s money put to good use
Welcome to Chichiri Broadcasting House

7 Responses to "Dausi Inaugurates Refurbished Structures At MBC (Pictorial Focus)"

  1. Bugle Gee   July 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Zopoira izi Ife yathu ndi times TV ndi zodiak basi.

  2. Marsfield Alexander Chibayo   July 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

    How does that really help Malawi? I mean we all know MBC is biased and its the presidency’ personal vanity mirror.

    • Malawi Voice   July 25, 2017 at 9:51 am

      So you mean the public broadcaster should be looking bad simply because you think its bias?

    • Marsfield Alexander Chibayo   July 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

      I am saying the public broadcaster is wasting tax payers money since its not really helpful to malawians, the money that was used to improve how it looks could have been used for better things that need it. If its that much concerning that MBC looks bad just sell it or shut it down coz it really falls short the reasons for its establishment.

  3. Lapken Chikwawa   July 25, 2017 at 9:39 am

    MCP ngati ilowe m’boma idzagwiritsa ntchito MBC yomweyo. In fact MBC was established by MCP government in those days. Koma nzokayikitsa kuti MCP ingalowenso m’boma.

  4. Thandi Daniel   July 25, 2017 at 9:47 am

  5. Synet Chawinga   July 25, 2017 at 11:37 am

    An entire minister kukapanga inaugurate ka reception anasowa zochita eti.

