Dausi Dates All District Information Officers…‘I Will Not Be Talking Everyday’

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Nicholas Dausi Wednesday said he would not be talking everyday “like a parrot”.

Dausi made the remarks when he addressed District Information Officers (DIOs) from across the country at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre.

The DIOs were attending a training workshop on Disaster Risk Preparedness and Management.

“DIOs are supposed to report what people in the districts are complaining about so that I should know what they expect from government. I am not going to be talking every day like I am a parrot,” he said.

He urged the DIOs to be proactive so that government should be addressing real issues and needs of people as they appeared at the grassroots.

“The President should address problems of people from what DIOs are reporting,” Dausi, who is also government spokesperson, said.

He said the collection of information by DIOs could not be surpassed as they fed the ministry headquarters.

“Although people are relying on cyber security, human security is extremely important. The first line of defense is information and we are only able to know what people are going through, through the media,” Dausi said.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) organized the training with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to enable the DIOs to efficiently and effectively cover disaster issues.