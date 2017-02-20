Dausi Commends MACRA For Professionalism

The Minister of Information, Communication and Technology has commended the Malawi Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for being professional in executing its duties of providing checks and balances as well as issuance of broadcasting licenses.

Nicholas Dausi made the remarks on Monday in Blantyre during a familiarization tour of MACRA offices citing the introduction of spectrum pricing and post coding as some of the great achievements that have accorded the regulatory body international recognition.

“MACRA is facilitating the development of one stop centers and as a regulatory body it is following the Malawi Communications Act, the Ministry is proud of all this. The tour also acts as an apprenticeship because most of the things happening at MACRA are highly technical.

“I have also encouraged them to work hard and do everything to the best of their ability, have the patriotism of the country as well as being people of integrity,” said Dausi in an interview.

The minister also expressed optimism on the issue of the Consolidated ICT Management System (CIRMS) machine which is currently in court saying that the country needs the machine as it is extremely important to the nation.

“The machine was supposed to be operational yesterday but since we are law abiding and so is MACRA, and the case is in court, we will wait for that… and I think after the determination is made by court of law, we will definitely have the CIRMs machine working,” said the Minister, adding that it will help the mobile service providers because they will be able to make equitable benefits from equitable coverage of their network.

On his part, MACRA Director General Godfrey Itaye said they feel encouraged by the minister’s commendation saying they have been encouraged and will continue working professionally.

“And when you receive such good comments, it is quite motivating for the staff to move forward and continue doing what we do better,” said Itaye.

During the tour, the minister also inspected the Spectrum Monitoring Machine and was briefed on how the CIRMS machine will work once operational.

Additionally, Dausi also appreciated the Broadcast Monitoring Section and how it works in monitoring the output and content of programmes in all the radio and TV stations across the country. (By Yamikani YapuwaBlantyre, February 20, Mana)

