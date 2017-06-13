Dausi Cheers Accident Victims

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi on Sunday rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to cheer road accident Victims.

The accident occurred along Chirimba road killing three people on the spot with one more dying in the hospital. Two victims were in resuscitation ward and one in short stay ward while 14 victims were treated as out patients.

During the minister’s visit some victims were seen and heard crying.

Dausi said he was sorry about the accident and assured the victims that they would be fine. Dausi cautioned drivers in the country to be careful and realize that they carry various people with different tasks that would develop the country.

Queens Hospital director Andrew Gomani comfirmed the deaths and said assured Dausi that those admitted would be fine.

In the morning Dausi also visited survivors of another road traffic at RiviRivi bridge. He conveyed sympathies from President Peter Mutharika.

The Chirimba accident occurred after a truck developed break failure and hit several vehicles in front.

Like this: Like Loading...