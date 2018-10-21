Dausi Chastises Chilima Over BBC Interview: He Could Have Consulted Us

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has warned leader of United Transformation Movement Saulos Chilima to stop embarrassing himself and Malawians by talking trash with international media.

Chilima granted interview to BBC Hard talk last week where he failed to answer questions among them, why he continues to draw salary when he has turned against the President and his goverment.

Speaking Sunday at the Mulhakho wa Alhomwe cultural festival at Chonde, Mulanje, Dausi said Chilima embarrassed himself and Malawians by failing to articulate local issues with the BBC.

He said Chilima should have consulted him as Information minister for some tips before the interview.

Dausi urged Malawians not to take Chilima seriously as he is haunted by his own images.

