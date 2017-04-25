DAPP Teacher Students Study Tour Benefits Lilongwe Rural Communities

This year’s national wide study tour by the first year teacher students from Development Aid from People to People Teacher Training Colleges (DAPP TTC) is expected to promote education and encourage hygiene practice in some rural areas of Lilongwe district.

Students from all four DAPP TTC campuses; Amalika, Chilangoma, Dowa and Mzimba are on study tour which begun on March 22, travelling in separate groups and visiting various districts until May 30, 2017.

Group of students from Amalika campus located in Thyolo district in the southern region of Malawi is one group which has turned their tour into an initiative that is highly expected to bring positive change to rural communities in Lilongwe district following their stopover in the area of Senior Chief Chadza in the villages around Nathenje primary school.

Their stopover was part of the tour component called family attachment, where they were spilt into small groups and stayed with selected families in the area. Through these families they investigated on the living conditions, climate change adaptation, farming and cultural practices in the area, among others.

According to Charles Chapala Phiri, one of the teacher students, they observed a number of challenges facing these communities ranging from teen pregnancies, school dropouts, harmful cultural practices, alcohol and drug abuse among adolescent boys, gambling and lack of some hygiene facilities including pit latrines and hand washing facilities in toilets in each and every house.

“We began talks with chiefs about these problems and share possible actions to solve these problems.” said Charles Phiri

He added that, “On teen pregnancies, we noted that a lot of girls are dropping out of school because of early pregnancies. Although poverty is one of the causes to these teen pregnancies in the area, however, we learnt that one aspect that is further fuelling the problem is Chitelera, a cultural dance which happen at night mostly danced by the adolescent boys and girls in absence of their parents.

“We proposed to chiefs that this dance happens in presence of parents and that it should be done during school holidays and preferably during day time. We hope that this will stop youths from indulging in sexual activities and they will have ample time to study during the night and have a good rest for classes in next morning.”

Phiri further said they also held some peer to peer talks with the youths in the area on importance of education and encouraged those who dropped out of school to go back to school. He also indicated that they dug pit latrines, elected sanitation and hygiene facilities as well as shared best farming practices and climate change adaptation with families they were attached to.

Group village headman Lufeyo welcomed three male teacher students in his house.

He described the brief stay of the three new family members as “a blessing” to his village.

He said a lot of young people who stopped going to school have shown interest in going back to school after their encounter with DAPP teacher students.

“Most young people dropped out of school in my area and they love gambling, smoking and they indulge in so many irresponsible behaviours. Even the school going children, they don’t study at night, instead, they often leave home every night for Nathenje trading centre to do things known by themselves.” He narrates

But following the short visit of DAPP students, he said, “I saw a lot of children who were just staying home together with the school going children becoming closer to these teachers during both day and night, listening attentively to the advice they were offering them on importance of education. Now a lot of those who dropped out of school they say they would like to go back to school once the new school term begin. This is very exciting to me as leader and as parent.”

Speaking of Chitelera dance, village headman Lufeyo said; “We, Chewa people, have a number of cultural practices. Our children leave home at 7 or 8 o’clock in the evening for Chitelera dance. They dance without an adult person, so it is difficult to stop them from indulging in sexual activities hence in my village I have a lot of girls who are leaving school because of early pregnancies and others get pregnancy at the age of 10.

Through discussions with these teachers, we shared some of the best ways to prevent these early pregnancies including changing the time for Chitelera from night to daytime and preferably during school holidays and in the presence of an adult person.” He explained adding “We wished if they had stayed long.”

Similarly, village headman Wilson who lived with female and male teacher students shared similar experience. He said the students helped young people in the village to stop gambling and encouraged them to focus on school.

The two village headmen said apart from helping them in household chores, the students dug pit latrines, and using locally available resources they elected a simple sanitation and hygiene hand washing facility at their toilets which their subjects are expected learn the skill and to make their own facilities at home.

Village headman Dilawo who is also secretary for the Senior group village headman Kamundi said he is one of the very happy person to have received DAPP teacher students in his village and benefit from their brief stay

Like village headman Lufeyo and Wilson, village headman Dilawo also said young people have learned number of skills and those who dropped out of school have also shown keen interest to start going back to school as some children say they would like one day to become like these teachers.

“Teachers who come to teach at Nathenje primary school reach time of getting transferred to other schools without visiting our villages. But DAPP teacher students lived with us in our homes helping us in number of issues and they are indeed another kind of a teacher.” He said adding “We want them to come back and teach at our school, Nathenje primary school.”

Dilawo described these future teachers as skilled, good mannered and keen to learn as they were asking the chief issues including farming and how they resolve disputes.

“If DAPP teachers continue to visit us like they have done in the past few days, am certain that our children will change because what is happening here (his village) is quite embarrassing to us as parents” commented Group village headman Chiwowa who lived with two teacher students at his home.

Equally, wife to Snr village headman Kamundi said DAPP teacher students have motivated a young girl in her village to go back to school after she had once dropped out of school to go into marriage.

Following the visit of DAPP students, some Chiefs said will take some measures to encourage their children to go to school so that their children will one day become responsible citizens.

While village headman Wilson proposed the banning of Chitelera in his area since it is encouraging sex among adolescent boys and girls as it happens at night when parents are fast asleep, village headman Dilawo said will propose change of the time of dancing Chitelera from night to daytime.

“The time should be changed. It could be during the daytime or during school holidays only and that parents must be available. In addition, we must add some elements of education in Chitelera.” He suggested and further added; “We will revive the special Committee that deals with children who dropped out of school to start their work.”

Sweeping of Malangalanga road in Lilongwe City

As their journey continues touring the country, DAPP Amalika teacher students on Thursday, a day before Good Friday, cleaned Malangalanga road an exercise that excited the Lilongwe City Council which is currently struggling to make the city look clean.

Mr. Hastings Maulidi, Administrative Assistant in the Directorate of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Lilongwe City Council said in an interview that congestion of vendors in markets compared to manpower the city has and breakdown of vehicles that collects refuse in the towns have been major challenges that are preventing the council from ensuring that the city is clean.

He therefore welcomed the initiative by DAPP Amalika teacher students and thanked them for showing patriotism to their country.

“This is a lesson to us as council. We will obviously sit-down and discuss the way forward how we can maintain the exercise among ourselves.” He promised and further assured that “We will try as much as possible to maintain this cleanliness in the city.”

“We want to make our surrounding clean, so that we can avoid some of the diseases that are caused by uncleanliness and just to make sure that our environment is clean, we thought it wise that we should have this action here after seeing the way it looks, people are just throwing waste everywhere.” Said Gomezgani Mhango one of the teacher students at Amalika and reminded that “It is the duty of every citizen to make sure that he keeps the environment clean”

Phiri said they are doing all these initiatives because as future teachers they “believe that teaching is not only standing in classroom with a chalk, but we have to teach the nation” on other issues that can support the citizenry wellbeing and development of Malawi.

The study tour is expected to end on 30 May in Mzimba where they will share their experiences with fellow students from other campuses.

Since March22, DAPP Amalika students have visited Mulanje mountain, Muloza boarder, Luwani refugee camp in Mneno, Malawi Revenue Authority office in Mwanza and Lilongwe district.

In 2016, DAPP teacher students had cross boarder education tour. They visited Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

