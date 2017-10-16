Dan Lu Impresses In Ireland

Sweet Banana hitmaker Dan Lu took Ireland’s 21 Hill Street Dublin 1 by storm over the weekend when he impressed with his live show.

Dan Lu performed alongside other artists such as Pop Dogg, but it was his local touch rendered in powerful songs like Sorry and newly released Musiye which ignited fire on the dancefloor.

“I feel like I am home. Dan Lu’s presence has taken me home,” said Aisha on Twitter, a Malawian based in Ireland.

Dan Lu, who left the country last Thursday for Ireland, said he is in the foreign land for a serious mission.

“I am here for two shows. The next one

will be held on October 21 in Limerick City. So far, I am impressed with the reception of my visit to Ireland,” said Dan Lu.

His first show was a sold out, according to Memory Kazombo, a seasoned music promoter based in Ireland.

Dan Lu, whose real name is Dan Lufani, said his Ireland tour is line with his global trotting campaign.

“I want to take my music beyond African borders. God willing, I will be announcing another international tour,” said Dan Lu.

