Daily Times Praises Kondwani Nankhumwa On Media Protection Pledge

One of the country’s leading newspapers The Daily Times has hailed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa for pledging to protect media practitioners in the country.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd at Nyambadwe School Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre, on Sunday, Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister said the government appreciates the work the media practitioners do, further calling on all people in the country to work together with the media.

And in its editorial in the Monday’s edition, The Daily Times said Nankhumwa’s remarks were a rare ray of hope that Malawi still has people that understand the role of journalists in national development.

Said The Daily Times: “It seems that we now have people who understand the role of journalists in national development, notably Democratic Progressive Party vice president for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who yesterday [Sunday] told party supporters in Ndirande, Blantyre, and Malawi that the governing party appreciates the role of journalists in national development.

“Nankhumwa went further, guaranteeing that journalists from both public and private media should feel free to practice journalism in the country.

“Not that the Local Government Minister is saying something new. We know that the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi provides for freedom of the press.

“Rather, what has made us notice Nankhumwa’s words is that, coming from a ruling party figure this is worthy praising. After all, ruling party politicians and journalists sometimes lead cat-and-mouse lives, and mistakenly treat each other with suspicion.”

This is not the first time Nankhumwa, a trained journalist himself, has made such pledges. During his first rally- as DPP vice president- in Bangwe, he also vowed to protect journalists at all cost.

