Daily Times Goofs Once More: Out-going IG Kachama Was Never “Sacked”, He Has Reached Mandatory Civil Service Retirement Age

State House would like to inform the public that The Daily Times headline of 3rd April, 2018 ‘‘Kachama sacked as IG’’ was wrong and should be ignored alongside its malicious intent.

If The Daily Times cared to check facts of the story, they could easily find out from government records that the appointment of Mr. Rodney Jose as Acting Inspector of Police has been necessitated by the fact that the out-going Inspector General of Police; Dr. Lexten Kachama has proceeded on administrative leave to exhaust his annual leave days pending attainment of his mandatory retirement age from the civil service.

According to Government records, Dr. Kachama reaches mandatory civil service retirement age on 30th June 2018, as such, he has proceeded on annual leave for the year 2018 pending retirement to make use of those leave days before his opportunity to do so ceases upon his reaching the retirement age.

Dr. Kachama commenced his annual leave on 1st April 2018 and it shall take him to the date of his retirement; 30th June 2018.

What His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has done therefore, is simply to appoint the Deputy Inspector General of Police; Mr. Rodney Jose as Acting Inspector General of Police to fill the gap created by the aforementioned administrative arrangement.

The decision to appoint an Acting Inspector General of Police is meant to avoid a leadership vacuum in the Police service while Dr. Kachama is on leave pending retirement.

This decision by President Mutharika does not in any sense amount to ‘‘sacking’’ Dr. Lexten Kachama as The Daily Times chose to report.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

SANJIKA PALACE

BLANTYRE

