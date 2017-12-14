Court Stops Chihana From Acting As Aford President…Nullifies All Decisions He Made On That Capacity Since Sept

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted a restraining order stopping Enock Chihana from acting as Aford president and nullifies all decisions he has made on that capacity since the expiry of his mandate on 8th September.

The court has further ordered the holding of the party convention before end of this month in line with Aford constitution.

The ruling follows an application filed by Dan Msowoya, Christopher Ritchie, Owen Mumba Earnest Kanyanya.

