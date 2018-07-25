Court Gives Last Adjournment In K550m Mzuzu Standard Bank Robbery Case

Mzuzu High Court on Tuesday failed to deliver judgement in the K550million Mzuzu Standard Bank robbery case because one the convicts Amos Jere and his counsel Ken Kamwambi failed to to appear before the court.

Presiding Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri said the case is in its concluding stages and emphasized that he would adjourn it to Wednesday July 24 2018.

“I would like to announce that I am adjourning the case for the last time and please underline the word ‘last’ because the case is almost over as it has taken close to four years and we would have concluded it by this time, ” said Phiri.

Kamwambi said he had communicated with his lawyer; George Jivason Kadzipatike who said would be available on Wednesday.

“I communicated with my lawyer and he told me that he was at Mponela coming to Mzuzu and once he arrives he will come straight to the courts. I will prefer that all the proceedings of the case are done in his presence,” Kamwambi told the court.

Lawyer for another convict Amos Jere, said he had failed to communicate with him to appear before the court.

