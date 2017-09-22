Couple Brings Business To A Halt in Thyolo On Wedding Day

There was drama at Thyolo District Council Offices on Thursday when a couple with a big age difference went to register their marriage at the District Registrar’s Office attracting people’s attention in the process.

The couple was greeted with jubilation from members of staff from the council and other community members as the two walked side by side in their wedding attire towards the council offices.

Business came to a standstill at the Boma as people rushed to the council officers to have a closer look at the couple who looked unmoved with the jubilation that was taking place around them.

After registering their marriage, people danced around them with others showering them with money as is the tradition with African wedding ceremonies.

“The man has married several women in his life. I think he has resorted to marry the young one as his last wife. I know him; he’s very proud of his wife. They are always seen together around Goliati Trading Centre,” said Clemence Chinangwa, a Thyolo resident who was part of the jubilation.

Commenting on the wedding, Thyolo District Registrar, Blessings Gondwe, said he noticed the age difference between the man and the woman but there was nothing he could do since the woman was above 21 years of age.

Gondwe said his office only intervenes when the bride is a minor but in the case of the Goliati couple, he went ahead to register the marriage and issued them with their marriage certificate.

“We have the mandate to protect minors but this woman is 25, so there’s nothing we can do apart from registering the couple,” said Gondwe.

By his looks, the man, a Mr. Chinthuli, seems to be in his 70s. (By Daniel Kasondo, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...