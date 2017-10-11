Countrywide Car Hire Dares Miss Blantyre Hours To Grand Finale

Countrywide car hire, a reputable Malawian company in the transport and logistics sector added a spur to the list of corporate stakes that have supported the 2017 episode for Miss Blantyre whose grand finale is this Friday 13th October 2017. The company which supports many other projects in this country has challenged the contestants in this year’s finale to stand up, put up a good fight and step on the yardstick of opportunities for various business and career openings which the business offers.

Managing Director for Countrywide Car Hire made the remarks on Monday 9th October 2017 as he bought a package of VIP tickets for the company staff to enjoy the auspicious occasion. Additionally, the company also joined the brand exhibition category where the contestants shall be expected to compete in selling a brand of their choice.

This means one contestant will exhibit the car hire company’s services. Countrywide car hire offers a wide spectrum of transport solutions which its clientele, local and international make them best of. This poses a serious test to the contestant who will exhibit this brand on the night. Will she drive on the runway? Whatever she does but remains a serious prick to the imagination considering the seconds she will have to do this and the way movement can be demonstrated.

Commenting on this Miss Blantyre Marketing Head Francis Nkhoma said “everything is about creativity” and added no further detail. Nkhoma said since it’s a contest, it was against his ethic to speak more on what the contestant would do but boldly said if he was one of the ladies, he would as well exhibit Countrywide because he would have more of a stand-out act to demonstrate.

Like this: Like Loading...