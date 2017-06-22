Cosafa Castle Cup Flames Games Live On SuperSport

DStv subscribers will also be spoilt for choice with even more football action this month and next month when the Cosafa Castle Cup kicks off this Sunday, 25th of June 2017 until 9th July 2017 all matches on SuperSport 4 and SuperSport 9, currently all DStv customers are enjoying the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup live from Russia.

Malawi National Football Team (Flames ) football fanatics will watch all 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup as African nations including Angola, Botswana, Tanzania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe pit themselves against each other to scoop the coveted Cosafa trophy.

Flames are in group ‘A’ with Tanzania, Angola and Mauritius. Group B’ has Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Seychelles and Mozambique. Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Zambia, South Africa and Swaziland will join the tournaments at quarter final stage thanks to their better FIFA World rankings.

Flames will start the tournament with tough fixture against Taifa Stars of Tanzania this Sunday 25th June, SuperSport 9 will bring match live from 14:30. The next Flames game will be on Tuesday 27th June against Mauritius and last group game will be on Thursday 29th June against Angola If Flames will top group ‘A’ it will face South Africa’ Bafanabafana in the quarter finals on 2nd July 2017. We are bringing this tourmewnt from the affordable packages starting from DStv Family live on SuperSport 9”. All games will be live also on GOtv Plus.

“Once again we are bringing the Cosafa Castle Cup direct to the homes of soccer mad Malawians who will follow every game live from South Africa in the comfort of their homes”

“Just recently we donated the new DStv PVR Explora decoder to the Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden so that we can be monitoring flames players who are South African Premier League and recoding important games like the Cosafa Castle games . This tournament will give him the best opportunity to record all Flames games on SuperSport 9 and use them for future tactical analysis and references

