Controversial Cleric Ajassi Shaibu Tells Muslims Not To Vote For Catholic President

Chairman of Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF), Ajassi Shaibu, has called on Muslims in the country not to vote for a Catholic president because Catholicism is the number one enemy of Islam.

Shaibu was speaking at Mbela village in Balaka, a week after voter registration exercise ended in the district.

In a recorded audio,full of hatred utterances toward the Catholics, circulating on social platform WhatsApp, Shaibu urged all muslims in Malawi to take a front role in running the affairs of the country at all levels.

“If there is number one enemy amongst the muslims, not for physical fight, it’s Catholicism. I’m not beating about the bush here. Anybody can quote me. Catholics do not want to see Islam thrive in Malawi”, said Shaibu.

Shaibu said that for the first time in the history of Islam in Malawi, his organization will soon release a statement directing all Muslims in the country on who to vote for in next year’s general elections.

“Islam teaches us that it is important to direct people in the right way. We will tell you who to vote for” he added.

In March 2016, Shaibu was condemned by various Muslim bodies for his infamous comments of calling for resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Richard Msowoya.

Among those condemning him at the time included Muslim Women of Mubarak Complex.

“I was ashamed watching Shaibu speaking on television. You can see that he is being used, let’s say abused. Let me clarify he was there just to serve himself not Islam or the entire Muslims per se,” said Munira Bakali Abdaullah of Mubarak Complex, at that time.

Munira encouraged fellow Muslim, leaders and Muslim women to participate in current affairs, but only in a way that is positive to the majority of Malawians or Malawian Muslims and not for individual gains.

